Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=
Championship=
Class AAA=
Section 7=
Esko 28, Pequot Lakes 19
Section 8=
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7, East Grand Forks 6
Class AA=
Section 7=
Moose Lake/Willow River 25, Crosby-Ironton 0
Class A=
Section 8=
Mahnomen/Waubun 32, Red Lake County 0
9-Man=
Section 6=
Fertile-Beltrami 46, Blackduck 14
Section 8=
Kittson County Central 35, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 20
