Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=

Championship=

Class AAA=

Section 7=

Esko 28, Pequot Lakes 19

Section 8=

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7, East Grand Forks 6

Class AA=

Section 7=

Moose Lake/Willow River 25, Crosby-Ironton 0

Class A=

Section 8=

Mahnomen/Waubun 32, Red Lake County 0

9-Man=

Section 6=

Fertile-Beltrami 46, Blackduck 14

Section 8=

Kittson County Central 35, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 20

