Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=
Class AAAA=
Section 3=
Championship=
East Ridge def. Rosemount, 25-23, 25-15, 25-18
Section 4=
Championship=
Stillwater def. Roseville, 25-22, 25-23, 25-7
Section 6=
Championship=
Burnsville def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17
Section 7=
Championship=
Centennial def. Forest Lake, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
Section 8=
Championship=
Rogers def. St. Michael-Albertville, 19-25, 25-12, 11-25, 25-17, 15-13
Class AAA=
Section 2=
Championship=
Marshall def. St. Peter, 25-14, 25-6, 25-9
Section 3=
Championship=
DeLaSalle def. Two Rivers, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23
Section 4=
Championship=
Mahtomedi def. St. Paul Como Park, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
Section 6=
Championship=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Delano, 25-27, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10
Section 8=
Championship=
Detroit Lakes def. Alexandria, 29-31, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-6
Class AA=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Caledonia def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 16-14
Cannon Falls def. Chatfield, 25-23, 25-20, 25-9
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Belle Plaine def. Southwest Christian (Chaska), 25-23, 13-25, 25-18, 25-20
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. New Richland-H-E-G, 17-25, 25-10, 28-26, 25-20
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Paynesville def. Minnewaska, 25-20, 25-16, 24-26, 25-9
Pipestone def. Windom, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-11, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20
Nova Classical Academy def. Mounds Park Academy, 32-30, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Annandale def. Rockford, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12
Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 22-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-12
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Pequot Lakes def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-12, 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-9
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Sauk Centre, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18
Class A=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Bethlehem Academy def. Spring Grove, 29-27, 25-20, 24-26, 25-16
Mabel-Canton def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-18, 19-25, 22-25, 25-15, 17-15
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Cleveland def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-18, 18-25, 25-17, 25-16
Mayer-Lutheran def. BOLD, 21-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-13
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Minneota def. MACCRAY, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Legacy Christian def. PACT Charter, 25-8, 25-14, 25-10
New Life Academy def. West Lutheran, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Pine River-Backus def. Verndale, 25-14, 25-19, 25-10
Sebeka def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-18, 25-20, 25-12
Henning def. Breckenridge, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21
