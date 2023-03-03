Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashby 60, Brandon-Evansville 44

Big Lake 82, Sauk Rapids-Rice 69

Blue Earth Area 71, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 41

Cambridge-Isanti 83, North Branch 63

Cherry 87, Rock Ridge 55

Chisago Lakes 85, St. Paul Academy 60

Cloquet 60, Proctor 45

Detroit Lakes 76, Crosby-Ironton 61

Hermantown 68, Duluth East 67

Holy Angels 80, Providence Academy 63

Jordan 67, Mound Westonka 54

Littlefork-Big Falls 94, International Falls 45

McGregor 88, Laporte 40

Minneapolis South 59, St. Paul Highland Park 56

Minneapolis Southwest 80, Columbia Heights 78

Northland 87, South Ridge 85, OT

Ogilvie 65, St. John’s Prep 33

St. Cloud Tech 78, Fergus Falls 54

Zimmerman 73, Pierz 65

Class AA=

Section 1=

First Round=

Caledonia 96, St. Charles 71

Cannon Falls 79, Winona Cotter 53

Chatfield 52, Lewiston-Altura 29

La Crescent 81, Blooming Prairie 59

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 89, Dover-Eyota 43

Rochester Lourdes 55, Pine Island 43

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61, Triton 57

Class A=

Section 1=

Second Round=

Fillmore Central 61, Bethlehem Academy 57

Goodhue 84, Glenville-Emmons 43

Hayfield 58, Wabasha-Kellogg 39

Kenyon-Wanamingo 81, Schaeffer Academy 66

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 75, Kingsland 53

Randolph 59, Southland 51

Rushford-Peterson 61, Lanesboro 45

Spring Grove 71, Mabel-Canton 33

