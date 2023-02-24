Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 3A Substate 1=
Semifinal=
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61, Carroll 51
Webster City 57, ADM, Adel 52
Class 3A Substate 2=
Semifinal=
Algona 70, Humboldt 64
MOC-Floyd Valley 66, Sioux Center 52
Class 3A Substate 3=
Semifinal=
Clear Lake 60, Ballard 54
North Polk, Alleman 54, Boone 26
Class 3A Substate 4=
Semifinal=
Charles City 64, Mount Vernon 61
Marion 71, Decorah 68
Class 3A Substate 5=
Semifinal=
Cedar Rapids Xavier 64, Epworth, Western Dubuque 57
Wahlert, Dubuque 52, Assumption, Davenport 51
Class 3A Substate 6=
Semifinal=
Newton 72, Fairfield 52
Solon 49, Mount Pleasant 36
Class 3A Substate 7=
Semifinal=
Des Moines, Hoover 65, Williamsburg 49
Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Pella 56
Class 3A Substate 8=
Semifinal=
Bondurant Farrar 83, Clarke, Osceola 40
Harlan 77, Glenwood 63
