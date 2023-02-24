Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 3A Substate 1=

Semifinal=

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61, Carroll 51

Webster City 57, ADM, Adel 52

Class 3A Substate 2=

Semifinal=

Algona 70, Humboldt 64

MOC-Floyd Valley 66, Sioux Center 52

Class 3A Substate 3=

Semifinal=

Clear Lake 60, Ballard 54

North Polk, Alleman 54, Boone 26

Class 3A Substate 4=

Semifinal=

Charles City 64, Mount Vernon 61

Marion 71, Decorah 68

Class 3A Substate 5=

Semifinal=

Cedar Rapids Xavier 64, Epworth, Western Dubuque 57

Wahlert, Dubuque 52, Assumption, Davenport 51

Class 3A Substate 6=

Semifinal=

Newton 72, Fairfield 52

Solon 49, Mount Pleasant 36

Class 3A Substate 7=

Semifinal=

Des Moines, Hoover 65, Williamsburg 49

Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Pella 56

Class 3A Substate 8=

Semifinal=

Bondurant Farrar 83, Clarke, Osceola 40

Harlan 77, Glenwood 63

