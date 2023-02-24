Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A Region 1=

Championship=

Bishop Garrigan 76, Riceville 41

Class 1A Region 2=

Championship=

Newell-Fonda 76, AGWSR, Ackley 39

Class 1A Region 3=

Championship=

North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Montezuma 40

Class 1A Region 4=

Championship=

St. Mary’s, Remsen 51, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43

Class 1A Region 5=

Championship=

Woodbine 59, Westwood, Sloan 42

Class 1A Region 6=

Championship=

West Fork, Sheffield 56, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37

Class 1A Region 7=

Championship=

Martensdale-St. Marys 67, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61

Class 1A Region 8=

Championship=

Winfield-Mount Union 52, North Mahaska, New Sharon 47

Class 2A Region 1=

Championship=

Dike-New Hartford 67, Bellevue 28

Class 2A Region 4=

Championship=

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 71, Hudson 65

Class 2A Region 5=

Championship=

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Beckman, Dyersville 38

Class 2A Region 6=

Championship=

Regina, Iowa City 55, Mediapolis 54, OT

Class 2A Region 7=

Championship=

Treynor 26, Panorama, Panora 23

Class 2A Region 8=

Championship=

PAC-LM 50, Underwood 45

