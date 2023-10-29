Thuram’s goal leads Inter to a 1-0 win over Roma and former striker Lukaku in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Marcus Thuram scored late and Inter Milan beat Roma 1-0 to move back atop Serie A. Thuram redirected a cross from Federico Dimarco from close range in the 81st minute at the San Siro to finally break apart Jose Mourinho’s defensive tactics. Inter moved two points ahead of Juventus. Roma remained eighth. Third-place AC Milan was visiting defending champion Napoli later Sunday. Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari became the first team in Serie A history to overturn a three-goal deficit after 70 minutes by coming all the way back to beat visiting Frosinone 4-3 with a brace from Leonardo Pavoletti in stoppage time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.