Thuram scores to help Inter beat Benfica 1-0 and go joint top of Champions League group

MILAN (AP) — Marcus Thuram has made his mark in the Champions League to help Inter Milan get its campaign up-and-running with a 1-0 win over Benfica. Thuram scored in the 62nd minute for his first goal in the competition for the Nerazzurri. He has two goals and six assists in Serie A. The goal came shortly after Inter’s top scorer Lautaro Martínez hit the woodwork twice in the space of six minutes. The result lifted Inter level on points with Group D leader Real Sociedad after the Spanish team won 2-0 at Salzburg. Benfica was bottom with zero points from two matches.

