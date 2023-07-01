Thuram follows in father’s footsteps by moving to Serie A after signing 5-year deal with Inter

MILAN (AP) — France forward Marcus Thuram is following in his father’s footsteps by moving to Serie A. Thuram has signed a five-year deal with Champions League finalist Inter Milan. The 25-year-old Thuram joins on a free transfer after deciding not to renew his contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach. Thuram’s father played as a defender for Parma and Juventus and Thuram was born in Parma. Thuram came on as a substitute for France in the World Cup final defeat to Argentina last year.

