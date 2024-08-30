Thuram double helps Inter rout Atalanta and Torino maintains strong start with win at Venezia

Marcus Thuram has scored twice as reigning champion Inter Milan moved to the top of Serie A after a 4-0 win over Atalanta. The big striker added to a first half beauty from Nicolò Barella and an own goal from Berat Djimsiti. Inter shares top spot with Torino, which beat Venezia 1-0 earlier. A late header from Saul Coco gave the Turin side all three points. The leaders have seven points from their first three matches.

