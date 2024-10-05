Thuram and Retegui hat tricks help Inter and Atalanta to Serie A wins

MILAN (AP) — Marcus Thuram and Mateo Retegui have scored hat tricks to help their clubs to significant wins in Serie A. Thuram netted all three of Inter Milan’s goals in the defending champion’s 3-2 win over 10-man Torino on Saturday. Retegui helped Atalanta beat his former club Genoa 5-1. After each of his goals against his former club, Retegui just held up his hand almost in apology before he was embraced by his Atalanta teammates. Genoa was the first Italian team Retegui played for after joining from Argentine outfit Boca Juniors in 2023. Jordan Zemura set Udinese on the way to a 1-0 win over Lecce with a magnificent free kick.

