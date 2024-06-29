Thunderstorm and hail disrupts Germany-Denmark game at Euro 2024

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — The Germany-Denmark game was suspended due to a thunderstorm when they met in the round of 16 in the European Championship in Dortmund. The teams resumed play around 24 minutes after referee Michael Oliver had taken them off, following a brief warmup session on Saturday. Germany eventually won 2-0 for a place in the quarterfinals. The score was 0-0 in the 35th minute when the referee took the players off with rain pouring down and lightning overhead. A loud bang resounded around the stadium in the 35th.

