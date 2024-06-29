Thunderstorm and hail disrupt Germany-Denmark game at Euro 2024

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — The Germany-Denmark game was suspended due to a thunderstorm when they met in the round of 16 in the European Championship in Dortmund. The teams resumed play around 24 minutes after referee Michael Oliver had taken them off, following a brief warmup session on Saturday. Germany eventually won 2-0 for a place in the quarterfinals. One person who knew just how important it was to keep the players safe was Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand. He was assistant coach of the Nordsjaelland team when one of its players, Jonathan Richter, was struck by lightning during a game in 2009.

