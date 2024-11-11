Thunder’s Holmgren to miss at least 8 weeks with a pelvic fracture

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren will miss at least eight weeks with a pelvic fracture. He sustained a right lilac wing fracture in the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. He contested a layup by Andrew Wiggins and hit the floor hard. He entered the night averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. He already had moved from forward to center because newly-acquired big man Isaiah Hartenstein was out with a fractured left hand. The Thunder were also missing injured forwards Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams.

