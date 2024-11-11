Thunder’s Holmgren suffers hip injury vs. Warriors, leaves game for good in 1st quarter

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren left in the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors with a right hip injury and did not return. Holmgren contested a layup by Andrew Wiggins and hit the ground hard. He was helped off the court and was not putting pressure on his right leg. He entered the night averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. Holmgren already had moved from forward to center because newly-acquired big man Isaiah Hartenstein was out with a fractured left hand. The Thunder were also missing injured forwards Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams.

