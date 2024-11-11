Thunder’s Holmgren leaves game vs. Warriors with lower body injury

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren left Sunday’s game against the Golden State Warriors with what appeared to be a right leg or hip injury. Holmgren contested a layup by Andrew Wiggins and hit the ground hard. He was helped off the court and was not putting pressure on the leg. He entered the night averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. Holmgren already had moved from forward to center because newly-acquired big man Isaiah Hartenstein was out with a fractured left hand. The Thunder were also missing forwards Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.