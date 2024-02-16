Thunderbirds looking at ways to tame Phoenix Open after wild, muddy mess

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — “The Greatest Show on Grass” may be a bit tamer next year. The Thunderbirds, who operate the Phoenix Open, plan to spend the next 11 months looking for ways to implement changes after the tournament nearly veered out of control last week. Tour players expect the noise and chaos at the tournament, even embracing the constant din and shouts on No. 16. The fans took it a bit too far this year as multiple storms turned the non-playing areas into a muddy mess. The Thunderbirds took the unprecedented step of closing the entrance gate and cutting off alcohol sales on Saturday as the rowdiness reached peak levels. They are now offering refunds for fans who were turned away.

