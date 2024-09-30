Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tries to remain focused as outside expectations rise

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spent several years in Oklahoma City as an unheralded scorer on a losing team in a small market. Then, he improved his defense and became an All-Star. Then the Thunder surprised the league and started winning. Now, for the first time in his career, Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t flying under the radar. He’s one of the league’s elite players on what is expected to be one the best teams. He finished second in the league MVP balloting last season as the Thunder earned the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

