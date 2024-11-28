Thunder star Jalen Williams exits game against Warriors with right eye injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams exited the game with Golden State because of a right eye injury and didn’t return. He went down grabbing at his eye against the Warriors after Jonathan Kuminga dunked over him with 39 seconds left in the first half. Williams stayed on the floor for a couple of minutes before he limped and got helped to the locker room.

