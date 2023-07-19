Thunder sign coach Daigneault to multiyear contract extension after play-in berth

By The Associated Press
FILE - Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gestures in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City has signed coach Mark Daigneault to a multi-year contract extension after emerging as one of the NBA's most improved teams. Sam Presti, the Thunder's executive vice President and general manager, announced the deal on Wednesday, July 19, but did not release terms under team policy. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed coach Mark Daigneault to a multiyear contract extension after emerging as one of the NBA’s most improved teams. General manager Sam Presti announced the deal Wednesday but did not disclose the terms, per team policy. Daigneault led the Thunder to a 40-42 record and a play-in tournament victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Oklahoma City’s 16-win improvement ranked second in the NBA, and Daigneault was runner-up in league coach of the year voting.

