Thunder GM says Josh Giddey didn’t want to come off the bench, prompting trade

CHICAGO (AP) — The Bulls and Thunder finalized a deal sending Josh Giddey to Chicago and Alex Caruso to Oklahoma City. Thunder general manager Sam Presti says the team granted the 21-year-old Giddey’s trade request after he resisted the team’s plans to use him off the bench. Giddey gets a fresh start after a challenging season in which his numbers dropped and he lost his starting job in the playoffs. The 6-foot-8 point guard from Australia was frequently booed on the road after an anonymous social media user accused him of having an improper relationship with an underage girl. Police in Newport Beach, California, investigated and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

