Thunder GM says Josh Giddey didn’t want to come off the bench, prompting trade

By The Associated Press
Oklahoma City Thunder's Josh Giddey handles the ball in Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, May 18, 2024, in Dallas. Giddey has been traded from Oklahoma City to Chicago for guard Alex Caruso, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because trades can’t be announced until July 6. ESPN first reported the deal. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

CHICAGO (AP) — The Bulls and Thunder finalized a deal sending Josh Giddey to Chicago and Alex Caruso to Oklahoma City. Thunder general manager Sam Presti says the team granted the 21-year-old Giddey’s trade request after he resisted the team’s plans to use him off the bench. Giddey gets a fresh start after a challenging season in which his numbers dropped and he lost his starting job in the playoffs. The 6-foot-8 point guard from Australia was frequently booed on the road after an anonymous social media user accused him of having an improper relationship with an underage girl. Police in Newport Beach, California, investigated and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

