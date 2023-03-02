Thunder F Williams expected out for season with wrist injury

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder expect Kenrich Williams to miss the rest of the season after he injured his left wrist Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. The team says the injury will require surgery. Williams signed a multi-year extension last summer. The fifth-year player averaged 8.0 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 51.7% from the field this season. His 26 charges drawn lead the NBA.

