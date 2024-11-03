Thunder extend perfect start with 105-92 win over Clippers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder extended their undefeated start to the season by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 105-92. All five Thunder starters scored in double figures, and the six straight wins to begin the season marked the team’s best start since moving to Oklahoma City from Seattle in 2008. Norman Powell scored 24 points and James Harden added 12 points and 13 rebounds, but the Clippers dropped to 0-4 in their new arena despite holding double-digit leads in each of those defeats.

