Thunder beat Jazz 133-106 to keep alive hopes of advancing in the NBA Cup

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jalen Williams scored 28 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 133-106 on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup game.

Isaiah Joe had 19 points and fellow reserve Aaron Wiggins finished with 16 as the Thunder closed out West Group B play at 3-1. They would win the group if Phoenix beat San Antonio later Tuesday.

Alexander, selected as Western Conference player of the month earlier Tuesday, scored 15 points after halftime. Oklahoma City twice led by as many as 30 points in the second half.

Isaiah Hartenstein had four points and five rebounds, his first game without at least 10 points and 10 boards in six games since returning from a fractured hand.

Collin Sexton scored 17 points while Walker Kessler and John Collins added 15 apiece for the Jazz, who fell to 4-17.

Key moment

Utah led 19-10 on a three-point play by Sexton, but the Thunder scored 22 of the next 28 to make it 32-25 after one quarter. Joe had eight points off the bench to spark the run, including two 3-pointers and a soaring left-handed dunk.

Key stat

Utah committed 29 turnovers, including 19 in the first half, compared to eight for Oklahoma City.

Up next

The Jazz are at Portland on Friday, while the Thunder visit Toronto on Thursday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.