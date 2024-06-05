Throwing coach Mo Saatara has built a close-knit program of student-athletes and pros in California

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — University of California throwing coach Mohamad Saatara is at the center of a diverse team of throwers based in Northern California. The man known as Coach Mo hopes to have as many as 15 of his athletes at the Paris Olympics this summer representing multiple countries. Among the athletes he trains are discus world record-holder Mykolas Alekna. Alekna moved across the world from Lithuania to Berkeley so he could train under Saatara and attend school. Caisa-Marie Lindfors is from Sweden and transferred from Florida State. Olympic hammer thrower Camryn Rogers came from Canada. And Carolina Visca is from Italy.

