Thrice traded for past October stars, Jonah Heim is now anchoring a World Series team in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim had played only 13 big league games before being traded for the third time. That last deal brought the switch-hitting catcher to the Texas Rangers, where he was an AL All-Star starter this year and now is in the World Series against Arizona. Heim came from Oakland in a multiplayer deal just before spring training in 2020 when the Rangers traded Elvis Andrus. The longtime starting shortstop was the last remaining piece of their two World Series teams before now. Texas pitching coach Mike Maddux has called Heim their unsung hero this postseason with how he handles the pitchers.

