Three years, three teams, three World Series titles: Smith’s journey a first in big leagues

PHOENIX (AP) — Will Smith has been a really good relief pitcher in the big leagues for 12 years. He’s also got a knack for being in the right place at the right time. The left-handed reliever became the first player in MLB history to win three World Series in a row with three different teams after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 to clinch the franchise’s first title. Smith was a key piece of the Atlanta Braves bullpen in 2021 when they won their title, throwing four scoreless innings during the World Series. He was also on the Houston Astros’ roster for last year’s Fall Classic win, though he didn’t appear in a game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.