Three-time Super Bowl champ Dont’a Hightower returning to Patriots as linebackers coach

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Former New England Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Dont’a Hightower is joining new coach Jerod Mayo’s staff as an assistant. Hightower and his agency confirmed he is joining the Patriots to coach his old position. Hightower began a decade-long run in New England when the Patriots selected him 25th overall in the 2012 draft. It included three Super Bowl rings and a pair of Pro Bowl selections. He also was a second-team All-Pro in 2016. Hightower played four seasons alongside Mayo and then under him when Mayo started as a Patriots assistant in 2019.

