Three-time major winner Angelique Kerber will retire from tennis after the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber has announced that she will retire after the Paris Olympics. The 36-year-old German player won majors at every tournament except for the French Open. She will bid farewell to tennis after the Paris Games, where she faces four-time major winner Naomi Osaka of Japan in the first round. Kerber posted on Instagram “I will never forget Paris 2024, because it will be my last professional tournament as a tennis player.” Kerber later confirmed her impending retirement when speaking briefly on stage after the Olympic tennis draw.

