Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw declines $10 million option, becomes free agent

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw has declined his $10 million player option for next season, electing to become a free agent. The MLB Players Association listed Kershaw as a free agent in a statement released on Monday. The left-hander is still expected to re-sign with the Dodgers, his only big league team during his entire 17-year career. The 36-year-old was hurt for much of last season, finishing with a 2-2 record and 4.50 ERA over seven starts. The Dodgers did exercise a $5 million option for infielder Miguel Rojas and a $3.5 million option for catcher Austin Barnes. Barnes is the second-longest tenured Dodgers player behind Kershaw, playing 10 seasons.

