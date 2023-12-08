Three sent off as late goal gives Getafe win over Valencia in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Three players were sent off as Getafe beat Valencia 1-0 in the Spanish league. Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista was shown a red card for a bad foul at the start of the second half. Getafe couldn’t make the extra man count until late thanks to Borja Mayoral’s header. Valencia’s Javi Guerra was sent off a minute later, and Getafe’s Domingos Duarte was shown his marching orders in stoppage time. Mayoral’s ninth league goal lifted him to second on La Liga’s goal-scoring list, tied with Antoine Griezmann. Both men are two behind leader Jude Bellingham. The win lifts Getafe into eighth place. Valencia is in 10th.

