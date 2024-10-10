Three seasons after their Super Bowl triumph, the Rams are no longer a well-oiled winning machine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have gone 16-24 and lost their only playoff game since they won the Super Bowl less than three years ago. Los Angeles is 1-4 at its early bye week this season, sharing the worst record in the NFC with moribund Carolina. It’s impossible to say that the Rams’ struggles are purely the long-term result of their decision to load up their roster for that Super Bowl title. Major injury woes, Aaron Donald’s retirement, the annual pillaging of Sean McVay’s coaching staff and simple luck have all played roles as well. What’s clear is that the Rams are no longer the machine that purred with consistent excellence in McVay’s first half-decade.

