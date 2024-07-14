Three red cards issued as Crew win fifth straight, snap LAFC’s 10-match unbeaten run with 5-1 romp

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Christian Ramírez scored a goal in each half, Juan “Cucho” Hernández and Alexandru Matan both had a goal and an assist and the defending-champion Columbus Crew thumped Los Angeles FC 5-1 with three red cards being handed out late in a testy rematch of last year’s championship match. The Crew (12-3-6), who earned a 2-1 victory in Columbus to win the MLS Cup last season, earned their fifth straight victory and snapped a 10-match unbeaten run by LAFC (13-5-4) that had moved the club into a three-way tie for first place in the Western Conference with Real Salt Lake and the Los Angeles Galaxy. Three players won’t be suiting up for matches on Wednesday after receiving red cards. LAFC lost defenders Sergi Palencia and Jesús Murillo, while Columbus lost midfielder Marino Hinestroza.

