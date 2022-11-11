Three minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests

NEW YORK (AP) — Three minor-league baseball players have been suspended for positive drug tests. Free agent infielder Luis Curbelo was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a female fertiity drug. Boston pitcher Starlin Santos got 60 games for testing positive for Stanozolol. Miami outfielder Deivis Mosquera got 60 games for Nandrolone. Santos, 20, and Mosquera, 18, are on Dominican Summer League rosters. They will start serving their suspensions next season. Curbelo’s penalty will start when he signs with a major league organization.

