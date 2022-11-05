Three horses observed for medical issues at Breeders’ Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Three horses, including one trained by embattled Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, were observed for medical issues after being pulled up in separate incidents during Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup championships at Keeneland. Baffert-trained Messier was pulled up after the second race after jockey John Velazquez observed bleeding. The 3-year-old colt was taken to the barn for evaluation and was stable and comfortable. British gelding Domestic Spending was pulled up by jockey Flavien Prat just off the far turn during the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile after appearing off with his left hind limb. Domestic Spending did not appear to have a fracture but was taken to a local equine hospital for evaluation.

