Three Guardians picked as All-Star reserves, team leads AL with 5 selections for July 16 game

CLEVELAND (AP) — An unexpected season for the Guardians has produced another surprise: the most All-Stars in the American League. On Sunday, closer Emmanuel Clase, designated hitter David Fry and first baseman Josh Naylor were named reserves for the July 16 All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas. They’ll join third baseman José Ramírez and outfielder Steven Kwan, MLB’s leading hitter, who were voted in by fans. For all their big names with big salaries, the Yankees don’t have five All-Stars. Neither do the AL East-leading Orioles or AL West-leading Mariners. Cleveland has mid-season bragging rights around the league. It’s the most All-Stars for the Guardians since having six in 2018.

