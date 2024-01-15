Three goals in first 15 minutes take Atalanta to commanding win over Frosinone in Italy

ROME (AP) — Atalanta has moved into fifth place in Serie A with a 5-0 rout of Frosinone. The Bergamo club scored three times in the first quarter of an hour and then added two more in the final minutes of a one-sided match. Five different players got their name on the scoresheet on what was a miserable night for the visitors. Frosinone has taken just one point from a possible 18 since the end of November and sits in 15th place in the league. The loss was its fifth consecutive league defeat.

