Three games into his career, Dylan Crews looks like a star for the Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even with Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and New York Yankees in town, Dylan Crews was the main attraction at Nationals Park. The 22-year-old rookie had a fantastic debut series for Washington. He got his first two hits Tuesday night and then bashed a leadoff homer and an RBI double on Wednesday as the rebuilding Nationals took two of three from the AL-best Yankees. Crews was the second overall pick in last year’s amateur draft out of LSU. The Nationals hope the right fielder can be a starter for years to come alongside fellow rookies James Wood in left and Jacob Young in center.

