Three cheers for Brits! Russell beats Hamilton to take Silverstone F1 pole with Norris third

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — The home crowd has three reasons to cheer as Mercedes driver George Russell narrowly beats teammate Lewis Hamilton to take pole position for the British Grand Prix, with Lando Norris third quickest for McLaren. It was all about the Brits at Silverstone as Formula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen took a rare back seat and qualified in fourth for Red Bull. Russell aims for a second straight F1 win following his victory at the Austrian GP last weekend. Record eight-time British GP winner Hamilton just missed out on a record-extending 105th F1 pole by .171 seconds. Norris was .211 seconds behind Russell, who secured his second pole of the season and third of his career.

