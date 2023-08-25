Three Aces secure double-doubles as Las Vegas rallies to defeat the Sky 94-87

CHICAGO (AP) — Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and A’ja Wilson each had a double-double and the Las Vegas Aces erased a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat the Chicago Sky 94-87. Young had 24 points, surpassing 2,000 for her career, and 10 rebounds for the Aces. Gray had 19 points and 10 assists. Wilson, who tied the WNBA record with 53 points in her last game, had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Marina Mabrey had 22 points for the Sky with Elizabeth Williams adding 17 and Kahleah Copper 13. Chicago dropped two games behind Los Angeles for the final playoff spot.

