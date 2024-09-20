Thousands turn up at funeral of Italian World Cup hero Salvatore “Totò” Schillaci

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Thousands of people turned up for the funeral of Italian World Cup hero Salvatore “Totò” Schillaci. Schillaci died on Wednesday at the age of 59 following a battle with colon cancer. The Italy striker was top scorer at the 1990 World Cup that his country hosted and epitomized a player exceeding expectations on soccer’s biggest stage. The funeral took place at the main cathedral in Palermo. Schillaci never played for the Sicilian team but he was born and raised in the city. His coffin was decorated with an Italy jersey and a Palermo one, as well as with scarves of the various teams he played for.

