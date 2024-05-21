Thousands of fans come to see Nadal practice ahead of the French Open

By TOM NOUVIAN The Associated Press
A French fan poses with a life-sized cardboard cutout of Rafael Nadal next to Roland Garros main stadium, Tuesday, May 21, 2024 in Paris. The French Open tennis tournament start Sunday May 26th. (AP Photo/Tom Nouvian)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Nouvian]

PARIS (AP) — Even before the French Open has started, thousands of tennis fans are lining up to see 14-time champion Rafael Nadal practice. The 37-year-old Spaniard who’s been sidelined with injuries for most of the season hasn’t yet confirmed whether he will play at the tournament. But that hasn’t stopped French fans from showing up in large numbers, knowing it may be the last chance to see him at Roland Garros. Some drove for hours from other parts of France just to watch him practice for a second day on Tuesday. The tournament begins on Sunday.

