Thousands of fans come to see Nadal practice ahead of the French Open

PARIS (AP) — Even before the French Open has started, thousands of tennis fans are lining up to see 14-time champion Rafael Nadal practice. The 37-year-old Spaniard who’s been sidelined with injuries for most of the season hasn’t yet confirmed whether he will play at the tournament. But that hasn’t stopped French fans from showing up in large numbers, knowing it may be the last chance to see him at Roland Garros. Some drove for hours from other parts of France just to watch him practice for a second day on Tuesday. The tournament begins on Sunday.

