Thousands attend public wake of Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Thousands of people attended a public wake for Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo, the Nacional defender who died of cardiac arrest five days after collapsing during a Copa Libertadores match in Brazil. Izquierdo, who was 27, died Tuesday night at a Sao Paulo hospital. He had collapsed in a match between Nacional and Sao Paulo at the Brazilian city’s Morumbi Stadium. After a brief and intimate ceremony for the family, Nacional opened its doors at its headquarters. Soccer fans dressed in shirts of Uruguayan clubs paid their respects to the footballer as players of the two top clubs of the country.

