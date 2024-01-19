Thousands attend memorial service for Franz Beckenbauer at Bayern Munich’s stadium

MUNICH (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to Franz Beckenbauer as thousands gathered at Bayern Munich’s stadium for a memorial service dedicated to the player and coach known as “Der Kaiser.” Beckenbauer died Jan. 7 at the age of 78. The open-air memorial service included many of the most influential figures in German politics and the world of soccer. Speakers including Steinmeier, Bayern president Herbert Hainer and Beckenbauer’s former teammate Uli Hoeness praised how Beckenbauer combined immense talent on the field with personal warmth.

