Thousands attend memorial service for Franz Beckenbauer at Bayern Munich’s stadium

By The Associated Press
Flower wreaths surround a photograph of Bayern and Germany legend Franz Beckenbauer on the pitch of the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, before a memorial service. Franz Beckenbauer, a club legend for Bayern as a player, coach and president, whose death at the age of 78 has prompted tributes from across the soccer world, has left a particularly deep impression on Bayern the team where he spent so much of his decades-long career. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

MUNICH (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to Franz Beckenbauer as thousands gathered at Bayern Munich’s stadium for a memorial service dedicated to the player and coach known as “Der Kaiser.” Beckenbauer died Jan. 7 at the age of 78. The open-air memorial service included many of the most influential figures in German politics and the world of soccer. Speakers including Steinmeier, Bayern president Herbert Hainer and Beckenbauer’s former teammate Uli Hoeness praised how Beckenbauer combined immense talent on the field with personal warmth.

