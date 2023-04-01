Those who stayed hope to make Michigan a national champion

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
FILE - Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) gestures during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum said his surgically repaired left knee has gotten strong enough that he has been cleared to run on an anti-gravity treadmill next week. Corum said Thursday, March 16, 2023, that he is “100 %” sure he will play in the season-opening game on Sept. 2.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Those who stay will be champions has been a Michigan football mantra for generations, dating to Bo Schembechler saying those six words to his first team in 1969. The two-time defending Big Ten-champion Wolverines are thrilled many key players chose to stay this season in the hopes of handling unfinished business. Michigan is scheduled to play its spring game Saturday. Jim Harbaugh’s last two teams beat rival Ohio State, went on to win conference championship games and lose in the College Football Playoffs. Motivated to help Michigan win its first national title since 1997, several players chose to stay.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.