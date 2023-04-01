Those who stayed hope to make Michigan a national champion

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Those who stay will be champions has been a Michigan football mantra for generations, dating to Bo Schembechler saying those six words to his first team in 1969. The two-time defending Big Ten-champion Wolverines are thrilled many key players chose to stay this season in the hopes of handling unfinished business. Michigan is scheduled to play its spring game Saturday. Jim Harbaugh’s last two teams beat rival Ohio State, went on to win conference championship games and lose in the College Football Playoffs. Motivated to help Michigan win its first national title since 1997, several players chose to stay.

