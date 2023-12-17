Those two again: Lautaro and Thuram score as Inter opens up a 4-point lead atop Serie A

ROME (AP) — Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram scored as Inter Milan won 2-0 at Lazio to open up a four-point lead atop Serie A. Lautaro now has 15 goals and two assists in the league while Thuram has seven goals and six assists. Jan-Carlo Simic had a debut to remember for AC Milan. The 18-year-old center back scored 17 minutes after he came on for an injured teammate in a 3-0 win over neighboring Monza at the San Siro. Bologna coach Thiago Motta got the better of his mentor as his team beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma 2-0 to surge up into fourth place and the Champions League spots.

