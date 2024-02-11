Thornton’s bucket, Key’s block lift Ohio State to 79-75 win against Maryland in 2OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bruce Thornton made the go-ahead layup, Zed Key came up with a huge blocked shot and Ohio State outlasted Maryland 79-75 in double overtime. Thornton’s layup with 1:11 left in the second extra period matched the Buckeyes’ biggest lead of the game to that point, 77-75. His steal on Maryland’s ensuing possession set up the Buckeyes for a potential two-possession lead but Jamison Battle missed a jumper. Maryland rebounded and called timeout with 15 seconds left. The Terrapins worked the ball to Donta Scott who drove the lane, only to be met by Key at the right side of the basket. Key’s block led to a breakaway dunk by Roddy Gayle Jr. to cap off the come-from-behind win.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.