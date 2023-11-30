Thornton scores 25 points to lead Ohio State to an 88-61 victory over Central Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bruce Thornton scored 25 points to lead five in double-figure scoring and Ohio State beat Central Michigan 88-61. Felix Okpara added 14 points and nine rebounds for Ohio State (6-1). Jamison Battle scored 12 points and Roddy Gayle Jr. and Devin Royal each had 11. Ohio State never trailed and pulled away on a 15-7 surge to end the first half for a 41-29 advantage. The Buckeyes opened the second half on a 20-2 run and had a 30-point lead with 12:18 remaining. Jemal Davis scored 15 points to lead Central Michigan (2-5).

