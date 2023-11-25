Thornton, Gayle lead Ohio State past No. 17 Alabama in Emerald Coast Classic

By BILL VILONA The Associated Press
Ohio State's Dale Bonner left, and Roddy Gayle Jr. pressure Alabama's Jarin Stevenson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Niceville, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Snyder)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Snyder]

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Thornton scored a career-high 29 points, Roddy Gayle Jr. added a career-high 23, and Ohio State held back No. 17 Alabama’s prolific offense to beat the Crimson Tide 92-81 in a semifinal of the Emerald Coast Classic. Thornton, a sophomore, made consecutive 3s 19 seconds apart during a 10-0 run that gave the Buckeyes their biggest lead, 71-56 with 8:10 remaining. Alabama never seriously threatened after that. Grant Nelson scored 20 points and Aaron Estrada added 19 for the Crimson Tide. Alabama came in averaging 101.8 points, third-best in Division I, but struggled against Ohio State’s physical, man-to-man defense.

