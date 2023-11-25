Thornton, Gayle lead Ohio State past No. 17 Alabama in Emerald Coast Classic

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Thornton scored a career-high 29 points, Roddy Gayle Jr. added a career-high 23, and Ohio State held back No. 17 Alabama’s prolific offense to beat the Crimson Tide 92-81 in a semifinal of the Emerald Coast Classic. Thornton, a sophomore, made consecutive 3s 19 seconds apart during a 10-0 run that gave the Buckeyes their biggest lead, 71-56 with 8:10 remaining. Alabama never seriously threatened after that. Grant Nelson scored 20 points and Aaron Estrada added 19 for the Crimson Tide. Alabama came in averaging 101.8 points, third-best in Division I, but struggled against Ohio State’s physical, man-to-man defense.

