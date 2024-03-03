Thornton, Gayle guide Ohio State to 84-61 victory over Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bruce Thornton had 17 points, Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 15 off the bench and Ohio State cruised to an 84-61 victory over Michigan. Thornton made 3 of 8 shots with a 3-pointer and all 10 of his free throws for the Buckeyes (18-12, 8-11 Big Ten Conference), who ended a three-game skid against the Wolverines (8-22, 3-16) with their third straight win. He added five rebounds and five assists. Gayle hit 6 of 10 shots. Dale Bonner scored 10 on 4-for-4 shooting. Dug McDaniel had 19 points to lead Michigan.

