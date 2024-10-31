Thorns prepare to honor Christine Sinclair in final regular-season match

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Thorns forward Christine Sinclair is retiring from professional soccer at the end of the season. She will be honored Friday night when the Thorns host Angel City in the final game of the regular season. It happens to be an important match, too. The Thorns need a win or a draw to outright capture a playoff spot. With a loss to Angel City, they’ll need to be helped by other results. That means Friday night may not be Sinclair’s last match, but it’s a way for the fans to celebrate the Portland icon just in case.

